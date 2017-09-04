UConn’s Randy Edsall says he’ll announce decision on starting QB Tuesday

Related Coverage After saving UConn from embarassment in opener, Bryant Shirreffs should be starter moving forward

(WTNH)–UConn football coach Randy Edsall still has not announced his decision on next week’s starting quarterback, after speaking with reporters on an American Athletic Conference teleconference, according to the Hartford Courant.

Edsall said he would announce the decision on Tuesday.

UConn takes on No. 19 South Florida (2-0) at Rentschler Field on September 9.

Fifth-year senior quarterback Bryant Shirreffs delivered the Huskies from defeat in the season opener against Holy Cross last Thursday, engineering three touchdown drives in the second half to bring UConn back from a 20-7 deficit.

Shirreffs finished the game 9-of-13 for 124 yards and a touchdown. Junior college transfer David Pindell started the game and went 19-of-28 for 154 yards, but surrendered a key fumble that led to a Holy Cross touchdown, and looked overmatched at times against the Crusaders’ defense.

Edsall also didn’t update the media on the status of senior linebacker Junior Joseph, who went down with a shoulder injury on Thursday.

“Any time you win you’re always pleased because it’s hard to win, but it was good to get a chance to see our guys compete on the field,” Edsall said, according to the Courant. “Not being here and never having the opportunity to see them compete against somebody else, you find out more about your team. And for them to come back and do what we were able to do in the third and fourth quarter, I thought showed something about the character and the willingness to compete for 60 minutes. A lot of things we’ve got to do to get better this week, but as a staff we now have a much, much better idea of what we’ve got and what guys can do.”

