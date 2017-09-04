WATCH: Hamden’s Tarik Black catches first pass at Michigan for 46-yard touchdown

Related Coverage Cheshire Academy wide receiver Tarik Black commits to Michigan; running back CJ Holmes heading to Notre Dame

(WTNH)–He was one of the top wide receiver recruits in the nation, and it didn’t take long to see why.

Hamden native and Cheshire Academy grad Tarik Black caught his first collegiate pass for a 46-yard touchdown in the first quarter of Michigan’s 33-17 win over Florida on Saturday. He was immediately dubbed “Super Frosh” by ESPN’s Joe Tessitore.

Check it out below:

First career reception.

First TD for Cheshire Academy alum, Hamden native Tarik Black. Michigan "super frosh" 10-3 Wolverines #cthsfb pic.twitter.com/HfLd5t9sfY — Sean Patrick Bowley (@SPBowley) September 2, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Black finished the game with two receptions for 83 yards and a score. His other catch went for 37 yards, bringing the ball into Florida territory from the Michigan 30 and leading to a Wolverines field goal.

The 6-4, 205-pound freshman chose Michigan over Alabama, Auburn and Stanford, among other schools. He joins Newtown High School’s Ben Mason as freshmen in Ann Arbor this season.

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff