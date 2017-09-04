WATCH: Hamden’s Tarik Black catches first pass at Michigan for 46-yard touchdown

By Published: Updated:

(WTNH)–He was one of the top wide receiver recruits in the nation, and it didn’t take long to see why.

Hamden native and Cheshire Academy grad Tarik Black caught his first collegiate pass for a 46-yard touchdown in the first quarter of Michigan’s 33-17 win over Florida on Saturday. He was immediately dubbed “Super Frosh” by ESPN’s Joe Tessitore.

Check it out below:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Black finished the game with two receptions for 83 yards and a score. His other catch went for 37 yards, bringing the ball into Florida territory from the Michigan 30 and leading to a Wolverines field goal.

The 6-4, 205-pound freshman chose Michigan over Alabama, Auburn and Stanford, among other schools. He joins Newtown High School’s Ben Mason as freshmen in Ann Arbor this season.

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff

Related Posts

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s