West Haven football ready for unforgiving schedule

By Published:

(WTNH)–West Haven made it through the tough Southern Connecticut Conference schedule last season without taking a loss. That’s not easy to do, as each week is a tough game.

Most games on the schedule also have playoff implications. The Blue Devils are one of the teams you could see featured in our “Game of the Week,” as they visit North Haven.

The Blue Devils say they know that life on the road is tough, but that’s how they like it.

“I like the schedule we have, it’s a tough schedule. We can’t take a week off, we can’t sleep on it. Each week, we celebrate that night and then the next morning we’re thinking of a gameplan for the next week. That’s what I like about it, that factor for each game, not knowing what will happen.”

More stories by Henry Chisholm

Related Posts

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s