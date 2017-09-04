West Haven football ready for unforgiving schedule

(WTNH)–West Haven made it through the tough Southern Connecticut Conference schedule last season without taking a loss. That’s not easy to do, as each week is a tough game.

Most games on the schedule also have playoff implications. The Blue Devils are one of the teams you could see featured in our “Game of the Week,” as they visit North Haven.

The Blue Devils say they know that life on the road is tough, but that’s how they like it.

“I like the schedule we have, it’s a tough schedule. We can’t take a week off, we can’t sleep on it. Each week, we celebrate that night and then the next morning we’re thinking of a gameplan for the next week. That’s what I like about it, that factor for each game, not knowing what will happen.”

