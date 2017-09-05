After wins over UConn and Miami, Yale women’s soccer earns Top 25 votes

By and Published:
Photo courtesy: YaleBulldogs.ocm

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – A 5-0 start to the season has earned the Yale women’s soccer team some national recognition. The Bulldogs received four votes in this week’s United Soccer Coaches (formerly NSCAA) Top-25 poll.

The Bulldogs own wins over UConn–a 1-0 triumph on August 25–and Miami (Fla.), 2-0, on September 1, and are coming off of a 3-2 decision at Hofstra on September 4.

Yale can improve to 6-0 for the first time in school history when they play at Pacific on Friday at 10 p.m. EDT. The Bulldogs then get a shot at the team ranked second nationally, Stanford, on Sunday.

UCLA is the near unanimous No. 1 team.

More stories by SportzEdge Contributor

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s