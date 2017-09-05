After wins over UConn and Miami, Yale women’s soccer earns Top 25 votes

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – A 5-0 start to the season has earned the Yale women’s soccer team some national recognition. The Bulldogs received four votes in this week’s United Soccer Coaches (formerly NSCAA) Top-25 poll.

The Bulldogs own wins over UConn–a 1-0 triumph on August 25–and Miami (Fla.), 2-0, on September 1, and are coming off of a 3-2 decision at Hofstra on September 4.

Yale can improve to 6-0 for the first time in school history when they play at Pacific on Friday at 10 p.m. EDT. The Bulldogs then get a shot at the team ranked second nationally, Stanford, on Sunday.

UCLA is the near unanimous No. 1 team.

