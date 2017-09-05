Bryant Shirreffs to start; Junior Joseph expected to play for UConn football against USF

By Published:
Connecticut defensive lineman Folorunso Fatukasi (93), (11) Connecticut running back Nate Hopkins (11) and Connecticut quarterback Bryant Shirreffs (4) run out of the smoke-filled tunnel before the season opener against Holy Cross at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017. Hopkins scored 3 touchdowns. UConn won 27-20. (AP Photo/Stephen Dunn)

(WTNH)–Bryant Shirreffs will get the keys to the UConn offense against South Florida on Saturday. Randy Edsall announced his decision during his weekly press conference on Tuesday.

The fifth-year senior brought the Huskies back from a 20-7 deficit against Holy Cross in the season opener on Thursday. He replaced David Pindell, a junior college transfer who struggled to move the ball against the Crusaders’ defense.

“It doesn’t change my preparation, but it does mean something to me,” Sherriffs said, according to the Hartford Courant. “I’m excited about this week. We’re at the beginning of a long journey and I’m just thankful to be a part of the team in general, and I’m just doing the best job I can. And it just so happens to be starting. I’m glad.”

Shirreffs went 9-of-13 for 124 yards and one touchdown, and engineered three touchdown drives for UConn in the second half against Holy Cross.

UConn also got some good news on the defensive front, as linebackers Junior Joseph and Vontae Diggs are both listed as starters and expected to play on Saturday. Joseph injured his shoulder in the game against Holy Cross. Diggs has been out since last month with a knee injury suffered in practice.

The Huskies take on South Florida (2-0), which was ranked No. 19 in the preseason, on Saturday at the Rent. The Bulls have struggled out of the gate, falling behind 16-0 to a perennial Mountain West doormat in San Jose State in the season opener before rallying for a 42-22 win, and trailed FCS school Stony Brook at halftime before pulling away, 31-17.

Kickoff is set for noon. You can watch the game on ESPN News.

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff

Related Posts

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s