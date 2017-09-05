Bryant Shirreffs to start; Junior Joseph expected to play for UConn football against USF

(WTNH)–Bryant Shirreffs will get the keys to the UConn offense against South Florida on Saturday. Randy Edsall announced his decision during his weekly press conference on Tuesday.

The fifth-year senior brought the Huskies back from a 20-7 deficit against Holy Cross in the season opener on Thursday. He replaced David Pindell, a junior college transfer who struggled to move the ball against the Crusaders’ defense.

“It doesn’t change my preparation, but it does mean something to me,” Sherriffs said, according to the Hartford Courant. “I’m excited about this week. We’re at the beginning of a long journey and I’m just thankful to be a part of the team in general, and I’m just doing the best job I can. And it just so happens to be starting. I’m glad.”

Shirreffs went 9-of-13 for 124 yards and one touchdown, and engineered three touchdown drives for UConn in the second half against Holy Cross.

UConn also got some good news on the defensive front, as linebackers Junior Joseph and Vontae Diggs are both listed as starters and expected to play on Saturday. Joseph injured his shoulder in the game against Holy Cross. Diggs has been out since last month with a knee injury suffered in practice.

The Huskies take on South Florida (2-0), which was ranked No. 19 in the preseason, on Saturday at the Rent. The Bulls have struggled out of the gate, falling behind 16-0 to a perennial Mountain West doormat in San Jose State in the season opener before rallying for a 42-22 win, and trailed FCS school Stony Brook at halftime before pulling away, 31-17.

Kickoff is set for noon. You can watch the game on ESPN News.

