Connecticut Sun coach Curt Miller, forward Jonquel Jones earn AP honors

(WTNH)–

(WTNH)–It’s been a great year for the Connecticut Sun, and winning brings awards. On Tuesday, some of the team’s individuals were recognized. Head coach Curt Miller and center Jonquel Jones were both honored by the Associated Press.

Miller was named AP Coach of the Year. He led the Sun to the fourth-best record in the WNBA. Jones earned AP Most Improved Player honors. She set a league record in rebounding, becoming the first player in WNBA history to collect 400 boards in a season. She also had 20 double-doubles on the season.

