Highly-recruited forward Sidney Wilson officially joins UConn men’s basketball

STORRS, Conn. – Sidney Wilson, a consensus Top 75 recruit out of the Bronx, N.Y., has enrolled at UConn for the 2017 fall semester and will join the men’s basketball program as a freshman transfer student.

Wilson, a lanky 6-7 wing with a 7-foot wingspan, transferred to UConn from St. John’s University. Even though he is a freshman beginning his first full semester of classes, he was enrolled in summer school classes at St. John’s and is considered a transfer. Per NCAA rules, he must sit out the 2017-18 basketball season, pending the outcome of a waiver application. If the waiver is denied, Wilson will be able to practice with the Huskies throughout this season and will have four years of eligibility remaining, beginning with the 2018-19 season.

“We are happy and excited to welcome Sid to the UConn family,” UConn coach Kevin Ollie said. “He is an outstanding player and a high-character young man, who has the kind of talent, versatility and athleticism that we want in our program.

“We have complete confidence that our compliance staff at UConn will work hand-in-hand with the NCAA to determine Sid’s status. I know that whatever situation Sid faces, he will tackle with hard work and dedication. We’re looking forward to a tremendous career for him at UConn.”

Wilson, ranked the No. 19 small forward in the country by 247Sports.com, spent his senior year of high school at Brewster Academy (Wolfeboro, N.H.), under coach Jason Smith, where current UConn junior guard Jalen Adams spent a prep year in 2014-15. Like Adams, Wilson helped Brewster to a championship season, averaging 17.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, and shot 60 percent overall as the team produced a perfect 33-0 record, winning the NEPSAC (New England Prep School Athletic Council) Class AAA Championship and the National Prep Championship.

Wilson spent his first three high school years at St. Raymond’s High School in the Bronx, under coach Jorge Lopez, where he scored more than 1,000 points. As a junior in 2015-16, he averaged 17 points a game as was named First Team All-CHSAA (Catholic High School Athletic Association). In his sophomore season, Wilson averaged 14 points and 9 rebounds and was a Second Team All-CHSAA pick.

Wilson played AAU ball for the New Heights program on the Under Armour circuit, averaging 17.0 points and 6.0 rebounds during the summer of 2016, leading New Heights to the UAA finals and an 8-4 record. He also was invited to numerous high-level camps, including the Pangos All-American Camp (Norwalk, Calif.), the Under Armour All-American Camp (Charlotte, N.C.) and the Under Armour Elite 24 Showcase (Brooklyn, N.Y.).

The addition of Wilson gives UConn a full complement of 13 scholarship players on the roster.



Via UConn Athletic Communications

