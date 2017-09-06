WATCH: Boomer reacts after WFAN partner Craig Carton’s arrest

FILE - In this Aug. 30, 2012, file photo, Craig Carton talks during the National Football League Back to Football Run at Central Park in New York. Federal officials said the New York sports radio host is in custody and details of the charges against the host of WFAN-AM’s “Boomer and Carton” show were not immediately made public Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017. (John Minchillo/AP Images for NFL, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say New York sports radio host Craig Carton faces fraud charges for engaging in a ticket-selling scam after accumulating gambling debts.

Conspiracy and securities fraud charges were unsealed in Manhattan federal court on Wednesday against the host of WFAN-AM’s “Boomer and Carton” show.

In a civil case, the Securities and Exchange Commission said Carton in mid-2016 solicited investments in ticket reselling enterprises after he accrued millions of dollars’ worth of gambling-related debts.

The 48-year-old Carton, who lives in Manhattan, has hosted the sports-themed radio program broadcast on WFAN since 2007 with former NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason.

Carton was not on the air Wednesday. It was unclear who will represent Carton in court.

CBS, which owns WFAN, says in its story about Carton’s arrest that it is cooperating with authorities.

Boomer reacted to his partner’s arrest (or at least acknowledged it) around 9:30 this morning:

