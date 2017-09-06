Dave Mastroianni looking to continue legacy of success with Daniel Hand football

(WTNH)–It’s been a long time since the Daniel Hand football team started a season without head coach Steve Fillipone. The legendary coach retired after last season, and now longtime assistant Dave Mastroianni is running the show.

Mastroianni has been an assistant in Madison since 2007, and has been running the defense since 2009. He’s made some changes on and off the field since he took over as a head coach, but at the same time, despite an uncharacteristic (for the Tigers) 2-8 record last year, he understands that what Fillipone built still works.

“This wasn’t broken by any stretch of the imagination. The ship just needed to be righted, and that’s been my focus, to just right the ship,” Mastroianni said. “I’m not doing things from the ground up, I’m just tweaking things that I’ve seen.”

“The new attitude is, intensity all the time,” said linebacker Connor Castaldo. “Let’s get enthusiastic and let’s help out the community. Whether it be through wins and losses, or whether it’s donating our time to the youth, we just want to create a positive attitude.”

Mastrioanni says he’s gonna do his best to balance football and family. He has a two year old son, and his wife is expecting twins.

