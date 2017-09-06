Kickoff time for UConn Football game against USF moved up by Hurricane Irma

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — The University of Connecticut has announced it has moved up the kickoff time for Saturday’s game against the University of South Florida.

The game is currently scheduled to be held at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field with a 10:30 a.m. kickoff. While the two teams face off in Connecticut, Hurricane Irma will near its potential landfall in Florida.

UConn announced tailgate lots will open for season ticket holders at 6 a.m., and for general ticket holders at 6:30 a.m. on game day.

The Husky Walk will begin at 8 a.m.

The Huskies are currently 1-0 on the year, coming off a 27-20 comeback win against Holy Cross. Saturday’s game will be the team’s first conference contest for returning Head Coach Randy Edsall.

