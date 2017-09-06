Why can’t the Connecticut Sun win the WNBA title?

(WTNH)–The Connecticut Sun has a bit of a chip on its shoulder. When the season started, no one gave them a chance to win the WNBA title. Guess what? Now, they’ve got a legitimate shot.

The Sun open the WNBA playoffs on Sunday in a single-elimination game against either Washington or Phoenix. After a 21-win regular season, Curt Miller’s ladies have opened some eyes around the league as a title contender.

They say, why not the Sun?

“That’s the mindset we went into this year. You know, why not us?” said forward Alex Bentley.

“Nobody ever believed in us from the beginning,” said guard Courtney Williams. “I’m pretty sure they don’t believe it now, now that we’re here. We’re the only ones that believe in us.”

The Sun’s playoff game starts at 3 p.m. Sunday at Mohegan Sun Arena.

