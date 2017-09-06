Why can’t the Connecticut Sun win the WNBA title?

By Published:

(WTNH)–The Connecticut Sun has a bit of a chip on its shoulder. When the season started, no one gave them a chance to win the WNBA title. Guess what? Now, they’ve got a legitimate shot.

The Sun open the WNBA playoffs on Sunday in a single-elimination game against either Washington or Phoenix. After a 21-win regular season, Curt Miller’s ladies have opened some eyes around the league as a title contender.

They say, why not the Sun?

“That’s the mindset we went into this year. You know, why not us?” said forward Alex Bentley.

“Nobody ever believed in us from the beginning,” said guard Courtney Williams. “I’m pretty sure they don’t believe it now, now that we’re here. We’re the only ones that believe in us.”

The Sun’s playoff game starts at 3 p.m. Sunday at Mohegan Sun Arena.

More stories by John Pierson

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s