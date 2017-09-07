Former New Canaan star Scott Levene leading UConn soccer in net

By Published:

(WTNH)–The UConn men’s soccer team is preparing for a big weekend game against 18th ranked Georgetown. It’s been a slow start to the season for Ray Reid’s Huskies.

A win over the Hoyas on Saturday night in Storrs would be and early signature win.

The Huskies have a lot of talent to blend in this season. Every class contributing from freshman all the way to redshirt seniors.

The Huskies have a leader in net– former New Cannan high star Scott Levene, who has made the most of his college career at UConn.

Check out the video for more.

More stories by John Pierson

Related Posts

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s