Former New Canaan star Scott Levene leading UConn soccer in net

(WTNH)–The UConn men’s soccer team is preparing for a big weekend game against 18th ranked Georgetown. It’s been a slow start to the season for Ray Reid’s Huskies.

A win over the Hoyas on Saturday night in Storrs would be and early signature win.

The Huskies have a lot of talent to blend in this season. Every class contributing from freshman all the way to redshirt seniors.

The Huskies have a leader in net– former New Cannan high star Scott Levene, who has made the most of his college career at UConn.

Check out the video for more.

