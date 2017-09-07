Nebraska football fans getting the full Bob Diaco experience

(WTNH)–Like a lot of people in life, there are certain stages to getting to know current Nebraska defensive coordinator and former UConn head coach Bob Diaco.

First, there’s the excited, fire-you-up stage, where he gets you pumped just to be alive in the world at the moment, and you want to run through a wall for him, or start clotheslining people at the grocery store.

Case in point? Our article about the day he was introduced. Here’s an excerpt:

“If you could win a championship at an introductory press conference, Bob Diaco would be parading down Jim Calhoun Way right now, holding a crystal ball aloft while confetti fell from the sky and fans and students fell over themselves trying to touch the float.”

Ah, the good old days.

Then, there’s the ‘okay, this is a little eccentric, but it’s cool, because this guy seems like he knows what he’s doing’ stage. Like when he said his team would go 12-0.

After that, you move on to the “blaming other people after screwing up” stage, which manifested itself several times at UConn, but maybe most notably when Diaco completely threw former head coach Paul Pasqualoni under the bus while slogging through a 2-10 season.

Among the things Diaco said then: “It was a mess. A giant mess. Now it’s just a much smaller mess.” And, hilariously, “It was unbelievable how physically weak and fat the players were.” Classic.

That seems to be where Nebraska is now.

After an awful performance in which his defense gave up 497 yards and 36 points to Arkansas State (of all teams) in a 43-36 season-opening win, Diaco blew off the media. Now, he’s being criticized for doing so, and naturally, has gotten indignant.

“Coach (Mike Riley) thought it would be a good idea for me to just immediately address the group after being attacked this morning the way that I was,” Diaco said, apparently while talking into his clip-on microphone. “I was under the impression that I didn’t have to do postgame media–that’s what I was told.”

“Contrary to at least what was depicted, I’ve never run away from anything in my life,” he went on. “I’ve never not stood up and been accountable and responsible to my work and what I’ve been entrusted to. That’s never happened and hasn’t or will not happen. So to be painted in that light or way is absolutely ridiculous and very disappointing to me.”

Nebraska had better be careful, because you know what’s next.

That’s right—ConFLiCT.

Just don’t say you weren’t warned.

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff