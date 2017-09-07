UConn-USF game cancelled due to Hurricane Irma

Connecticut takes the field for an NCAA college football game against Holy Cross, its season opener, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, in East Hartford, Conn. UConn won 27-20. (AP Photo/Stephen Dunn)

STORRS, Conn (September 7, 2017)—The football game between the University of Connecticut and University of South Florida slated for Saturday will not be played as scheduled.

“Obviously we are disappointed for our team and our fans at the cancellation of a home game,” said Director of Athletics David Benedict. “Our thoughts are with USF and all of the areas in the path of this storm. We wish them all the best as they deal with this terrible storm and are here ready to assist in any way that we can.”

The University of South Florida system closed its campuses Thursday through at least Sunday.

“I know both our team and USF were excited about a chance to play this weekend,” said UConn head coach Randy Edsall. “We certainly are disappointed, but clearly understand that this is something totally out of everyone’s control. I hope that Coach Strong, his team and the entire community impacted by this storm remain safe and know that we are thinking about them as they deal with this.”

UConn will provide details next week to all USF game ticket holders regarding future ticket options due to the cancellation.

“As I noted in my comments yesterday, the safety and well-being of our students, staff and coaches is our paramount concern,” said USF Director of Athletics Mark Harlan. “Several large areas of the state are under evacuation orders, including portions of the Tampa Bay area. After consultation with university leadership and outside agencies, I believe it is not appropriate for our team to travel at this time.”

“I want to extend our gratitude to the University of Connecticut and the American Athletic Conference for their compassion and understanding. Our thoughts are with all of those impacted by the hurricane.”

