WFAN takes a hit with arrest of morning talk show co-cost, Craig Carton

If you are used to getting your sports fix early in the morning on WFAN radio, by listening to the “Boomer and Carton” show, you’ll have to get along without the Carton part from now on, maybe permanently and at least indefinitely.

The first word something unusual happened came out early Wednesday morning when co-host Boomer Esiason, former NFL quarterback, said that his broadcast partner was out sick. But around 9 a.m., he revealed that Carton had been arrested.

“I’m taken aback by it and surprised, just like I’m sure everybody else is. I have no other information. There’s nothing else I can say.”

He was released after posting a $500,000 bond with the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.

I was hoping to get a reaction from Mike Francessa on his afternoon program on the same airwaves, but it appeared that he was under wraps and was not permitted to comment about what befell the person with whom he has often feuded.

Without mentioning Carton by name, Mike said “don’t call up asking me any questions about anything that’s going on pertaining to that because I cannot answer it right now. Because the statement (issued by CBS, owner of WFAN promising its cooperation with the FBI) . . . is right now the statement that stands for the company and is the only statement they want made right now.”

However, during the day it was reported online that the 48-year old sports talker with the high-pitched voice is accused of being involved in a “Ponzi” type scheme, allegedly to cover extensive gambling debts.

At about 8:30 Wednesday night WFAN issued another statement revealing that Carton has been suspended by the station and that one of those who will be taking his place starting tomorrow is another former New York Giants quarterback, Phil Simms. WFAN said that future fill-ins will be used “as needed.”

Carton’s suspension at WFAN is not without precedent. The “Boomer and Carton” program succeeded “Imus in the Morning” several years ago, after Don Imus had made a disparaging racial remark on the air. Imus is now on a rival New York radio station.

Specifically, Carton, with Joseph Meli, an event promoter, is accused of bilking two persons of over $3.6 million dollars by selling fake concert tickets.

Former Giants quarterback Phil Simms will co-host Thursday morning’s show with Boomer Esiason in Carton’s absence, Other subs will probably follow.

As they say in the business, “STAY TUNED.”

