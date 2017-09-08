Connecticut High School Football Scoreboard: Week 1

(WTNH)–Another season of high school football has kicked off, and here at SportzEdge, we’ve got you covered like Byron Jones. (A little UConn reference there). Check out all of the scores from tonight’s games, updated throughout the evening right here on this page. And catch SportzEdge on News 8 at 10 and 11 p.m. for highlights from games all across the state.
CIAC Week #1 Football Scoreboard
===========================================
***********
* Sept. 8 *
***********
CCC DIV. I EAST
S.Windsor 41, E.Hartford 14
Manchester at Enfield, 7:00 p.m.
CCC DIV. I WEST
Conard 30, New Britain 22
Simsbury 42, Hall 7
CCC DIV. III EAST
Berlin 27, Bulk/HMTCA/Weav 0
CCC DIV. III WEST
Bloomfield 18, Plainville 13
CCC INTER
E.O. Smith 14, Brist.East. 7
Platt 42, Farmington 7
Southington 34, Glastonbury 7
Middletown 29, Wethersfield 12
Windsor 28, Maloney 0
CTC
Prince 28, Vinal/E.Hamp/Goodw. 18
ECC INTER
Killingly 47, East Lyme 28
Ledyard 49, Windham 37
New London 38, Waterford 14
FCIAC DIV. II
Ffld.Warde 28, Stamford 27
Wilton 42, McMahon 21
FCIAC INTER
Trinity Cath. 27, Danbury 13
Darien 38, Ridgefield 12
St. Joseph 38, New Canaan 35
Staples 52, Bridg.Central 0
NVL BRASS
WCA 28, Wilby 6
NVL INTER
Ansonia 61, Wolcott 6
Naugatuck 36, Derby 20
Seymour 49, Torrington 8
Watertown 37, Oxford 16
Woodland 34, Crosby 30
PEQUOT INTER
Cromwell/Port. 54, Rockville 20
N.Branford 27, Granby 21
Staf./E.Wind./Som. 36, Morgan 0
W.Locks/Suffield/E.Granby 30, Nonnewaug 21
OSW 49, Gilbert/Northwestern 14
SCC TIER 1
Cheshire 28, Shelton 10
Ffld.Prep 29, ND-WH 12
West Haven 33, North Haven 27
SCC TIER 2
Amity 24, Harding 14
Daniel Hand 34, Hillhouse 16
Wilbur Cross 27, Foran 22
SCC TIER 3
Guilford 35, Branford 14
Lyman Hall 7, Creed/Career/Whit. 0
Sheehan 41, Law 26
SWC COLONIAL
Masuk 42, Bunnell 13
New Milford 37, Stratford 7
Newtown 27, Pomperaug 0
SWC PATRIOT
Brookfield 7, New.Fair. 3
Weston 33, Bethel 17
OTHERS
Capital/AF 40, Griswold 26
Newington 42, Chicopee (MA) 14
Plainfield 51, CREC 20
Fitch 20, Westerly (RI) 14 CORRECTED SCORE
NFA 40, Xavier 37 Corrected Score – No OT
Norwalk 68, Hamden 57