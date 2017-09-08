Connecticut High School Football Scoreboard: Week 1

(WTNH)–Another season of high school football has kicked off, and here at SportzEdge, we’ve got you covered like Byron Jones. (A little UConn reference there). Check out all of the scores from tonight’s games, updated throughout the evening right here on this page. And catch SportzEdge on News 8 at 10 and 11 p.m. for highlights from games all across the state.

CIAC Week #1 Football Scoreboard

* Sept. 8 *

CCC DIV. I EAST

S.Windsor 41, E.Hartford 14

Manchester at Enfield, 7:00 p.m.

CCC DIV. I WEST

Conard 30, New Britain 22

Simsbury 42, Hall 7

CCC DIV. III EAST

Berlin 27, Bulk/HMTCA/Weav 0

CCC DIV. III WEST

Bloomfield 18, Plainville 13

CCC INTER

E.O. Smith 14, Brist.East. 7

Platt 42, Farmington 7

Southington 34, Glastonbury 7

Middletown 29, Wethersfield 12

Windsor 28, Maloney 0

CTC

Prince 28, Vinal/E.Hamp/Goodw. 18

ECC INTER

Killingly 47, East Lyme 28

Ledyard 49, Windham 37

New London 38, Waterford 14

FCIAC DIV. II

Ffld.Warde 28, Stamford 27

Wilton 42, McMahon 21

FCIAC INTER

Trinity Cath. 27, Danbury 13

Darien 38, Ridgefield 12

St. Joseph 38, New Canaan 35

Staples 52, Bridg.Central 0

NVL BRASS

WCA 28, Wilby 6

NVL INTER

Ansonia 61, Wolcott 6

Naugatuck 36, Derby 20

Seymour 49, Torrington 8

Watertown 37, Oxford 16

Woodland 34, Crosby 30

PEQUOT INTER

Cromwell/Port. 54, Rockville 20

N.Branford 27, Granby 21

Staf./E.Wind./Som. 36, Morgan 0

W.Locks/Suffield/E.Granby 30, Nonnewaug 21

OSW 49, Gilbert/Northwestern 14

SCC TIER 1

Cheshire 28, Shelton 10

Ffld.Prep 29, ND-WH 12

West Haven 33, North Haven 27

SCC TIER 2

Amity 24, Harding 14

Daniel Hand 34, Hillhouse 16

Wilbur Cross 27, Foran 22

SCC TIER 3

Guilford 35, Branford 14

Lyman Hall 7, Creed/Career/Whit. 0

Sheehan 41, Law 26

SWC COLONIAL

Masuk 42, Bunnell 13

New Milford 37, Stratford 7

Newtown 27, Pomperaug 0

SWC PATRIOT

Brookfield 7, New.Fair. 3

Weston 33, Bethel 17

OTHERS

Capital/AF 40, Griswold 26

Newington 42, Chicopee (MA) 14

Plainfield 51, CREC 20

Fitch 20, Westerly (RI) 14 CORRECTED SCORE

NFA 40, Xavier 37 Corrected Score – No OT

Norwalk 68, Hamden 57

