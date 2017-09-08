New coach Andy Guyon looking to continue success at Xavier

(WTNH)–There are lots of high school football teams with new head coaches this season. That’s also the story at Xavier of Middletown. New head coach Andy Guyon has been with the program since 2009, getting ready for his first game.

He takes over for Sean Marinan, who resigned last year after 15 seasons with the Falcons. Guyon talked about how he felt when he got the job.

“Relief, excitement, I was very very happy to officially take over and hopefully do as good a job as Sean did,” Guyon said. “He’s one of my best friends and he brought me here, so I’m blessed to be the leader of this program. I was thrilled when they told us he was the head coach, he’s one of the greatest guys I’ve ever met, he’s always there for anyone and he brings this energy to the field that I feel that we kind of lacked but with him you got a real sense of pride and wanting to go out and go great.”

