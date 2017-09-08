News 8 teams up with Red Cross to help hurricane victims during high school football games

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH)– This weekend News 8 is teaming up with the American Red Cross and the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference for Connecticut ‘Kicks in at Kickoff’.

It’s an effort to help the folks affected by Hurricane Harvey. Red Cross volunteers will be collecting donations at several locations across the state. Some of which include Cheshire, North Haven and Xavier Fields .

News 8’s Ryan Kristafer was in Middletown ahead of Friday night’s Xavier football game in the video above.

