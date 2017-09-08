SportzEdge Game of the Week: NFA at Xavier

(WTNH)–SportzEdge’s Game of the Week is back, and that means we’re taking our talent(s) to your high school–if you vote enough–for live sports and weather.

You’ll also see highlights of the game featured on SportzEdge on News 8 at 11 p.m.

Our first winner this year was Xavier High School in Middletown, which is hosting Norwich Free Academy on Friday night.

One of the players to watch not only on Friday night but throughout the state this year is Xavier quarterback Will Levis. The 6-4 signal caller is highly thought of, so much so that he’s committed to play football at Penn State next season.

We caught up with him before the game:

Also, a big deal at high school football games across the state this week is the Connecticut Kicks-in at Kickoff event, which is raising money for disaster relief. It’s being held by the Red Cross in association with News 8 and the CIAC. Watch the video below, or visit wtnh.com for more info on how you can help.

New coach Andy Guyon is looking to continue longstanding success at Xavier:

