WATCH: Daniel Hand rolls past defending Class M champ Hillhouse, 34-16

(WTNH)–It was a beautiful night for football at the Surf Club in Madison. Daniel Hand hosting defending Class M champion Hillhouse. It was the first game for new head coach Dave Mastroianni. He replaces Steve Fillipone, who was looking stress-free on the sideline.

14-0 Hand led in the 2nd quarter, but the Tigers were looking for more. Quarterback Phoenix Billings had a big night hits Chris Bartosic over the middle. He breaks a tackle and dives into the end zone. 21-0 Hand. The Tigers win it, 34 to 16 the final score.

Check out the highlights.

