WATCH: Guilford cruises past Branford, 35-14

(WTNH)–Anthony Avallone and the Guilford Indians hosting Branford tonight. 14 nothing Guilford in the 3rd quarter. Quarterback Jack Strand looking for more for the Indians. He goes deep down the left sideline, he finds Corey Sondak. He tip toes down the sidelines and he’s gone. 65 yards for the touchdown. 21 nothing Guilford.

Next possession, Branford gets it right back. Jackson Seward goes off tackle finds a seem and he’s gone, a long touchdown run, 21 to 7. But the Indians hang on. 35 to 14 Guilford wins.

