WATCH: NFA upsets Xavier, 40-37, behind Shea McManaway

(WTNH)–Want to thank everyone for voting for our high school Game of the Week. Norwich Free Academy at Xavier of Middletown. It lived up to the hype.

New head coach Andy Guyon taking over for Sean Marinan, but the Wildcats spoiled his debut. Shea McManaway was outstanding for NFA tonight, throwing for the game-winning touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

NFA beats Xavier, 40-37.

“I just wanted a great start to the year, and this is the hell of a start that we wanted,” McManaway said.

Check out the highlights in the video above.

More stories by John Pierson