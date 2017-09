North Branford hosting Granby tonight in Pequot conference action. Both teams came out slow out of the gate. Granby would get the first turnover. The Thunderbirds botch the punt—and the ball is recovered by Conor Hogan.

Two plays later, quarterback Jackson Rome sneaks in from a yard out. 7-0 Granby. Lots of scoring after we left, and North Branford comes back to win a thriller.

27 was to 21 the final score.

Check out all of the highlights in the video above.

