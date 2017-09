(WTNH)–The Hamden Green Dragons opened the season against Norwalk on Friday night, and the two teams just started scoring and never stopped. Hamden’s Michael Bethune feeding off an excellent block. Finds the endzone in the first half. This might be the catch of the night. Norwalk’s AJ Hall with the one handed snag.

A high scoring game for Norwalk. Kyle Gordan tumbles in for the score. The Bears win, 68-57. Incredibly high scoring game.

Check out the highlights in the video above.

