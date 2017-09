(WTNH)–The FCIAC plays arguably the best football in the state from top to bottom. Staples of Westport is always going to be a threat under Marce Petroccio. The Wreckers are coming off a 5-5 record last year. They’ve got a new offensive coordinator, Craig Bruno, who knows how to move the ball.

Staples hosted Bridgeport Central to open the season on Friday night.

The Wreckers put forth a great performance, and came out with a 52-0 win.

Check out the highlights above.

