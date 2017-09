(WTNH)–Trinity Catholic hosted Danbury on Friday night. The Hatters getting on the board in the second quarter. Dionte Vines goes 65 yards, and no one’s gonna catch him, goes in for the touchdown.

The Hatters were feeling good early. The Crusaders get control though, Sam Adolph, he’s 6 foot 2, 210 pounds. That’s a big boy. He punches it in from a yard out.

Trinity Catholic would pull away and wins by the final score of 27-13.

Check out the highlights in the video above.

