WATCH: West Haven edges North Haven in season opener, 33-27

By Published:

(WTNH)–A big matchup in North Haven, as the Indians opened the season with 8th-ranked West Haven. The Blue Devils are fueled by an early playoff exit last season, and they looked pretty motivated in this one. Chris Chance had a big day on the ground, scampering for a long touchdown run to tie it up early.

Then it was Kyle Godfrey, he’s pretty good as a running back on offense, pretty good on defense too. Comes away with a pick off of a tipped ball. West Haven went out in front 19-7, and pulled away for the win, 33-27.

Check out the highlights.

More stories by John Pierson

Related Posts

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s