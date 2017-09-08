WATCH: West Haven edges North Haven in season opener, 33-27

(WTNH)–A big matchup in North Haven, as the Indians opened the season with 8th-ranked West Haven. The Blue Devils are fueled by an early playoff exit last season, and they looked pretty motivated in this one. Chris Chance had a big day on the ground, scampering for a long touchdown run to tie it up early.

Then it was Kyle Godfrey, he’s pretty good as a running back on offense, pretty good on defense too. Comes away with a pick off of a tipped ball. West Haven went out in front 19-7, and pulled away for the win, 33-27.

Check out the highlights.

