Xavier quarterback Will Levis is one of the state’s best; heading to Penn State next year

(WTNH)–One of the state’s best and highly recruited quarterbacks will take the field in our Game of the Week on Friday night.

That’s Xavier High School’s 6-4 signal caller Will Levis. He’s already committed to play his college football at Penn State. Schools like Florida State, Iowa and Syracuse wanted him. So did UConn and Yale.

Levis passed for 19 touchdowns and over 1,900 yards last season. He says his dream was to play college football–and it’s still surreal.

“It never really hits you until you get there for the first time, walk out of the tunnel for the first time,” Levis said. “I can’t wait. I’ve got one last season with my high school team, and I can’t wait to finish and just enjoy this with them. After that it’s going to be a grind, and I’m going to be working hard and it’s going to be a great opportunity for me, and I know that I’m going to do the best I can out there.”

Levis sure to put up big numbers again in 2017. Xavier takes on Norwich Free Academy in its opener on Friday night.

More stories by John Pierson