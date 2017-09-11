Diana Taurasi breaks Connecticut’s heart for a change

Phoenix Mercury's Diana Taurasi, right, motions after hitting a 3-point shot in the first half of the WNBA All-Star basketball game Saturday, July 22, 2017, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

(WTNH)–We’ve seen her do it a million times over her brilliant career but former UConn star Diana Taurasi just continues to amaze the basketball world.

Taurasi helped the Phoenix Mercury end the Connecticut Sun’s season last night. She scored 23 points and hit some big shots in the second half to seal the deal for the Mercury.

Despite all her winning over the years, these playoff games never get old for Taurasi.

Taurasi is 35 years old, and can still play with anybody in the world. She truly is an amazing player, and hasn’t changed a bit since the first time we interviewed her 16 years ago.

