Former Ansonia star Tajik Bagley named NEC Special Teams Player of the Week

(WTNH)–Central Connecticut State football lost its home opener on Saturday against Fordham, but one player is being honored for his performance.

Former Ansonia High School star Tajik Bagley (we know his name from many SportzEdge Friday Night highlights) was named the Northeast Conference Special Teams Player of the Week.

Bagley took the opening kickoff and it returned it 95 yards for the touchdown to give the Blue Devils a quick 7-0 lead against Fordham in the CCSU home-opener. Bagley added eight tackles on defense, to go with a pass breakup and a forced fumble. On four kickoff returns this season, is averaging 40.0 yards.

Bagley and the Blue Devils (0-2) will return to action when they travel to Youngstown State (1-1) on Saturday for a 2:00 p.m. kickoff. The Penguins are currently ranked No. 6 in the STATS FCS Top 25 poll.

