Former Ansonia star Tajik Bagley named NEC Special Teams Player of the Week

By and Published:

(WTNH)–Central Connecticut State football lost its home opener on Saturday against Fordham, but one player is being honored for his performance.

Former Ansonia High School star Tajik Bagley (we know his name from many SportzEdge Friday Night highlights) was named the Northeast Conference Special Teams Player of the Week.

Bagley took the opening kickoff and it returned it 95 yards for the touchdown to give the Blue Devils a quick 7-0 lead against Fordham in the CCSU home-opener. Bagley added eight tackles on defense, to go with a pass breakup and a forced fumble. On four kickoff returns this season, is averaging 40.0 yards.

Bagley and the Blue Devils (0-2) will return to action when they travel to Youngstown State (1-1) on Saturday for a 2:00 p.m. kickoff. The Penguins are currently ranked No. 6 in the STATS FCS Top 25 poll.

More stories by Erik Dobratz

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s