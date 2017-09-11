Four-star point guard James Akinjo commits to UConn

By Published:
(AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

(WTNH)–Four-star Class of 2018 point guard James Akinjo has committed to UConn, according to Scout.com.

The Richmond, California native is ranked as one of the top 100 players in the nation, and chose UConn over Virginia, Indiana, Iowa State, Pittsburgh and Maryland, among other schools.

Akinjo stands 6-foot, 160-pounds, and described himself as a guard who likes to run and pressure the ball.

He officially visited UConn this past weekend, and made his decision shortly thereafter.

“I have a great relationship with coach Ollie and it’s the best fit for me. I think I can perform at a high level there,” Akinjo told Scout.com. “I love his honesty and how he keeps it real with me. I like how he runs practice and the program in general.”

Here’s a video of him talking some trash and dropping 40-plus:

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s