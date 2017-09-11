Four-star point guard James Akinjo commits to UConn

(WTNH)–Four-star Class of 2018 point guard James Akinjo has committed to UConn, according to Scout.com.

The Richmond, California native is ranked as one of the top 100 players in the nation, and chose UConn over Virginia, Indiana, Iowa State, Pittsburgh and Maryland, among other schools.

Akinjo stands 6-foot, 160-pounds, and described himself as a guard who likes to run and pressure the ball.

He officially visited UConn this past weekend, and made his decision shortly thereafter.

“I have a great relationship with coach Ollie and it’s the best fit for me. I think I can perform at a high level there,” Akinjo told Scout.com. “I love his honesty and how he keeps it real with me. I like how he runs practice and the program in general.”

Here’s a video of him talking some trash and dropping 40-plus:

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff