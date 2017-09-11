Glastonbury girls soccer ranked No. 1 in the nation by USA Today

(WTNH)–The best high school soccer team in the country resides in Glastonbury, Connecticut. That’s according to the USA Today High School Sports “Super 25” poll, which tabbed the Tomahawks No. 1 in its latest rankings.
Glastonbury won its third straight Class LL state championship last season, cruising past Ridgefield, 4-1, in the final.
The Tomahawks opened the 2017 season with a 1-0 win at Farmington. They’ll make their home opener against Avon on Tuesday afternoon.
Norwin, a school from Irwin, Pennsylvania, ranked second in the poll, while Sprencerport, N.Y., Skyline (Sammamish, Wash.) and Penn (Mishawaka, Indiana) rounded out the top five.