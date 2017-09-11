Glastonbury girls soccer ranked No. 1 in the nation by USA Today

By Published:

(WTNH)–The best high school soccer team in the country resides in Glastonbury, Connecticut. That’s according to the USA Today High School Sports “Super 25” poll, which tabbed the Tomahawks No. 1 in its latest rankings.

Glastonbury won its third straight Class LL state championship last season, cruising past Ridgefield, 4-1, in the final.

The Tomahawks opened the 2017 season with a 1-0 win at Farmington. They’ll make their home opener against Avon on Tuesday afternoon.

Norwin, a school from Irwin, Pennsylvania, ranked second in the poll, while Sprencerport, N.Y., Skyline (Sammamish, Wash.) and Penn (Mishawaka, Indiana) rounded out the top five.

 

