Mohegan Sun hosting three college hoops events, including UConn women vs. Oklahoma

Published:
UConn fans will get the chance to see their Huskies back on the court at Mohegan Sun this November. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

(WTNH)–College basketball fans will have plenty to watch this holiday season at Mohegan Sun Arena. The Basketball Hall of Fame is hosting three upcoming tournaments, featuring major men’s and women’s teams.

The Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament (men’s basketball) gets things started on Saturday, November 18, as Boston College, LaSalle, Northwestern, Texas Tech, Sacred Heart, Saint Peter’s, Maine, and South Alabama will compete.

Mohegan Sun will host four games on Saturday, from noon to 7:30 p.m., and four on Sunday (12:30 to 8:00).

After that, the Basketball Hall of Fame Women’s Holiday Showcase comes to the Sun, on Tuesday, December 19th, as UConn faces Oklahoma at 7 p.m.

Then, the Men’s Holiday Showcase tips off the next day, as St. John’s faces Saint Joseph’s, and Providence takes on Houston.

Tickets are available on Ticketmaster, or at the Mohegan Sun box office.

