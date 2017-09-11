New coach Anthony Avallone earns first win at Guilford

(WTNH)–The high school football season is off to a fast start. Week 1 saw a lot of surprises and a lot of first year head coaches getting a win, like Anthony Avallone in Guilford.

The Indians beat Branford, 35-14 on Friday night for the first win of the Avallone era. He’s the third coach in the last four years at the school.

“I’ve lived in Guilford for 17 years, and I’ve coached pretty much every single kid on this team at some point or another, so I think that familiarity helped them feel comfortable with me,” Avallone said.

“He’s taught us a lot about having heart and just flying every man to the ball every single play,” said senior Tanner Small.

Guilford has a bye next week, and faces Creed in Week 3.

