Does New Haven deserve another baseball team?

I heard about the West Haven Yankees. I went to a few Ravens games. I remember the Cutters the best.

When I grew up, there was baseball in New Haven. And long before my time, there was minor league baseball at Quigley Stadium.

I also remember watching Amity play in an SCC Championship at Yale Field, with my friend Mike Appel on the mound. Mike, who excelled for the Mystic Schooners this summer, is part of Central Connecticut State’s starting rotation. While I was at Yale Field (that’s the last time I’ve been inside) I saw the famous names on baseball cutouts under the stands. The place felt haunted with all the memories. Super cool, but also very spooky.

I hope to be back there this spring to watch another friend of mine, former Amity and Orange Post 127 outfielder Teddy Hague, play for the Bulldogs.

But I wish I was around for the West Haven Yankee days. Now that does sound super cool. I’ve heard some stories, and while I’ve surprisingly never been there (will add it to my bucket list), I know people who’ve played for the West Haven Twilight League in the summer, which joins Notre Dame (West Haven) Baseball as the teams of Quigley Stadium.

And I know why the Cutters had to shut down operations: there wasn’t enough interest, and, in turn, they went into the red.

It would be cool to get some baseball back in New Haven – yes, we have all the colleges, but I’m talking about some professional, or semiprofessional, stuff. Could it work? Would we have to market it better?

This discussion needs to be pushed wide open. While we unpack the rich baseball history New Haven has to offer, and also highlight what’s been going on, and will go in, for our local colleges here in present day, we’d love for you to tell us your stories, send us your pictures, really just join our communal conversation.

Talk about Yale teams of the past, talk about the “our” Yankees, discuss how your son met Coco Crisp at the ballpark one day.

We need to relight the flame of great New Haven baseball memories. And then, can we create some new ones, too?

