UConn’s Randy Edsall says unexpected week off was “time well spent”

(WTNH)–We’re almost halfway through the month of September and the UConn football team has yet to play a game this month.

The season opener was August 31st, and last week’s game against South Florida was cancelled due to Hurricane Irma.

The Huskies will play at Virginia this weekend, and it should be interesting to see how they perform after a long layoff.

Head coach Randy Edsall says the team took advantage of the extra days on the practice field to get better.

“It gave us more time to do that, it gave us some more time with some of the young kids that have played an who are gonna continue to play as the year goes on, so it was time well spent,” Edsall said.

“I think that was really good for us, especially since coming in and getting a solid practice in and by no means was it a break for us, we really made it a point to get better, and I think we just need to get better each and every day.”

Kickoff in Charlottesville is set for noon on Saturday.

More stories by Erik Dobratz