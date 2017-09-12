WFAN’s Craig Carton says he’s innocent, vows to return

By Published:
FILE - In this Aug. 30, 2012, file photo, Craig Carton talks during the National Football League Back to Football Run at Central Park in New York. Federal officials said the New York sports radio host is in custody and details of the charges against the host of WFAN-AM’s “Boomer and Carton” show were not immediately made public Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017. (John Minchillo/AP Images for NFL, File)

(WTNH)–WFAN morning show host Craig Carton released a statement on Tuesday in response to his arrest on September 6, on conspiracy and fraud charges.

The FBI arrested Carton for allegedly running a fake ticket-selling scam that cost investors millions and was used to cover gambling debts owed to casinos and “other third parties.”

You can read the list of charges here.

“I want to thank my family, friends and fans and especially Boomer for the outpouring of public and private support I’ve received over the past few days,” Carton said in the statement.

“As you can imagine, it’s been incredibly hard to be silent while there is an endless stream of vitriol being hurled my way, but I’m confident that when the facts come out, you’ll see that I am not guilty of these charges.

My fight has only just begun and I know when this strange episode is over, I’ll be back, stronger than ever.

Thank you for all the kind words and good wishes as I continue on with one of the greatest battles of my life.”

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff

Related Posts

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s