WFAN’s Craig Carton says he’s innocent, vows to return

(WTNH)–WFAN morning show host Craig Carton released a statement on Tuesday in response to his arrest on September 6, on conspiracy and fraud charges.

The FBI arrested Carton for allegedly running a fake ticket-selling scam that cost investors millions and was used to cover gambling debts owed to casinos and “other third parties.”

You can read the list of charges here.

“I want to thank my family, friends and fans and especially Boomer for the outpouring of public and private support I’ve received over the past few days,” Carton said in the statement.

“As you can imagine, it’s been incredibly hard to be silent while there is an endless stream of vitriol being hurled my way, but I’m confident that when the facts come out, you’ll see that I am not guilty of these charges.

My fight has only just begun and I know when this strange episode is over, I’ll be back, stronger than ever.

Thank you for all the kind words and good wishes as I continue on with one of the greatest battles of my life.”

