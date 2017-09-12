Yale running back Alan Lamar out for season

(WTNH)–The Yale football team hasn’t played a game yet, and already they’ve lost one of their top returning offensive players.

Sophomore running back Alan Lamar is out for the season. It’s a big blow for the Bulldogs who have been decimated by injuries the last couple years.

Lamar rushed for almost 600 yards and five touchdowns last season.

He made his first career start last year in week five against Penn —-Head Coach Tony Reno says injuries are part of the game.

“It was a tough one, it was a non-contact drill. He was actually just taking a handoff on air, about three quarter speed. He just planted his foot wrong and he went down. Obviously the good news is that he’s going to be ok and he’ll be back next season, but the tough thing obviously is he’s a good player.

“But, that’s why you recruit and that’s why you have depth. Deshawn Salter, Zane Dudek and Andrew Grinde are three really good backs so they’ll pick up the load.”

Deshawn Salter will start at running back in Saturday’s opener at Lehigh.

More stories by Erik Dobratz