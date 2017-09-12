Yale’s Sam Downey to play professional basketball in Switzerland

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Sam Downey will begin his professional basketball career in Switzerland. He recently signed with BC Winterthur in the Swiss LNA league. Winterthur is Northeast of Zurich, near the German border.

“I selected [Winterthur] because it’s in a great country and near many things I wanted to explore. It’s right near Zurich so I’ll have the chance to visit often,” Downey said. “I also liked the coach’s vision for the team this year.”

Downey will be a welcome addition to BC Winterthur. He finished his Yale career as the fourth most accurate shooter (56.4 percent) in school history. As a senior, he earned honorable mention All-Ivy recognition and was second in the Ivy League in field goal percentage (.564) and third in rebounding (6.9 rpg.). In his career, he played in 91 games and scored 609 points.

Downey also shined in the classroom. He was named to the CoSIDA Academic District 1 team and also was an Academic All-Ivy selection.

Downey remained in New Haven following graduation to train. He is currently in Switzerland for training camp. BC Winterthur’s regular season begins at the end of September.

Report filed by Tim Bennett (timothy.bennett@yale.edu), Yale Sports Publicity

