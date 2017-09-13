“Football is Life” Podcast: NFL Week 1 Recap, College Football Picks, and more

The Football is Life Podcast is a podcast all about pigskin. Listen to this recap and commentary of NFL, college and even some CT high school football from Dan Zumpano & Chris Rzasa, formerly of Southern Connecticut State University’s WSIN radio.

https://mgtvsportzedge.files.wordpress.com/2017/09/football-is-life-episode-1.mp3



In this edition, the guys discuss Week 1 in the NFL, talk about their observations from Week 1 in high school football, and make their picks for next week’s college and NFL games, among other things.

If you’re a football fan, you’re going to love this podcast.

Check it out by clicking the audio bar above.

More stories by SportzEdge Contributor