WFAN’s “Boomer and Carton” co-host Craig Carton resigns

FILE - In this Aug. 30, 2012, file photo, Craig Carton talks during the National Football League Back to Football Run at Central Park in New York. Federal officials said the New York sports radio host is in custody and details of the charges against the host of WFAN-AM’s “Boomer and Carton” show were not immediately made public Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017. (John Minchillo/AP Images for NFL, File)

(WTNH)–Troubled “Boomer and Carton” morning show host Craig Carton has resigned.

Carton, who was arrested by the FBI on conspiracy and fraud charges last week, posted the announcement to his Twitter account on Wednesday night.

The 48-year-old is accused of running a fake ticket-selling scam that cost investors millions and was used to cover gambling debts owed to casinos and “other third parties.”

You can check out the full list of charges here.

“For 10 years I’ve had the great privilege of showing up to work every day at my dream job,” Carton said in the statement. “I have nothing but love and respect for my co-host, the show and the entire CBS Radio family and I’ve always tried to represent them in the best possible light.

Unfortunately, the unfounded legal issues currently plaguing me will only be a distraction to everyone at WFAN and the show I helped build. With that in mind, I have submitted my resignation to the station and they accepted. I am sad to see this chapter of my life close but know that it will allow me to focus on my family, my well-being and clearing my name, while giving the show the best opportunity to succeed without further disruption.

I’ve always felt a personal connection to our listeners and want to thank them for making me a part of their daily routine. I hope they can respect the fact that as much as I want to talk about the allegations against me I can’t at this time. There will come a time when I will be able to speak directly about the case and I hope our listeners will be there.

From the bottom of my heart, I’d like to thank my family, friends, listeners and especially the executives at WFAN and CBS Radio for their continued understanding and for giving me the most amazing platform to do what I love to do the most, besides being with my family.”

Carton released a statement yesterday proclaiming his innocence and vowing to return to the airwaves.

His lawyer, Robert C. Gottleib, says the allegations against the radio show host “demonstrate a gross misunderstanding of what happened.”

