UConn A.D. says he's working on getting USF game back on schedule

By Published: Updated:
UConn athletic director David Benedict says he's working around the clock to try and get the USF game rescheduled. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)

(WTNH)–UConn and the University of South Florida may play football this season after all.

The game between the schools scheduled for September 9th at Rentschler Field in East Hartford was cancelled due to travel concerns with Hurricane Irma then looming.

The two teams do not share a common bye week, and it seemed unlikely that the game would be made up. While South Florida noted in its press release that the game would “not be played as scheduled,” UConn went so far as to say it was “cancelled.”

Now, UConn athletic director David Benedict is saying that he is working on getting the game back on the schedule:

No word has come down yet on when or if the game will be played.

If it is not played, it could affect the American Athletic Conference title game, which South Florida, ranked as the conference’s best team in the preseason, could very likely be playing in.

SportzEdge will keep you updated on any developments.

