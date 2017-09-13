UConn’s Vontae Diggs says football saved his life, he’s ready to get back on field

Published:

(WTNH)–UConn football got some good news on Wednesday, as the team found out that a key component to its defense will be on the field this week.

Linebacker Vontae Diggs is set to return after missing several weeks with a meniscus tear in his left knee. He sustained the injury in training camp.

Diggs has been through a lot in his life, and he’s used football to persevere. He says not being able to play football was difficult, and he’s ready to get back on the field.

“As a senior, it’s my job to lead these guys, it’s my job to make sure no matter what when I cross the stripe I have to be ready to go,” Diggs said. “Being injured for that month I was hurt and not being able to go out there, it sucked. I can’t change that.

“I don’t know how else to put it, football saved my life way back when. It kept me out of a lot of trouble, it got me going, so having it taken away for an extended period of time when I should have been out there, it did something to my heart,” he said.

