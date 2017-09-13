UConn’s Vontae Diggs says football saved his life, he’s ready to get back on field

Related Coverage Homeless in fourth grade, UConn linebacker Vontae Diggs has found peace with Huskies

(WTNH)–UConn football got some good news on Wednesday, as the team found out that a key component to its defense will be on the field this week.

Linebacker Vontae Diggs is set to return after missing several weeks with a meniscus tear in his left knee. He sustained the injury in training camp.

Diggs has been through a lot in his life, and he’s used football to persevere. He says not being able to play football was difficult, and he’s ready to get back on the field.

“As a senior, it’s my job to lead these guys, it’s my job to make sure no matter what when I cross the stripe I have to be ready to go,” Diggs said. “Being injured for that month I was hurt and not being able to go out there, it sucked. I can’t change that.

“I don’t know how else to put it, football saved my life way back when. It kept me out of a lot of trouble, it got me going, so having it taken away for an extended period of time when I should have been out there, it did something to my heart,” he said.

More stories by Henry Chisholm