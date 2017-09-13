University of New Haven field hockey falls in first-ever home game

WEST HAVEN, Conn. – The University of New Haven Chargers field hockey team fell to the Assumption Greyhounds 6-0 in the first contest in New Haven history under the lights at DellaCamera Stadium.

The Chargers defense fought a tough battle tonight despite the Greyhounds taking 55 shots on the Blue and Gold. Freshman goalkeeper Natalie Shaker (Newtown, Conn./Newtown) stood tall the entire game making a season-high 29 saves.

Freshman Maecy Chlebowski (Matamoras, Pa./Delaware Valley) had a strong performance overall, recording the Chargers lone shot of the game.

New Haven will host the Limestone Saints on Saturday, September 16th at DellaCamera Stadium. The game is slated to start at 12:00 p.m. For fans who are not be able to attend the game, live stats and video will be available on the Charger Sports Network.

