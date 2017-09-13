University of New Haven field hockey falls in first-ever home game

By Published:

WEST HAVEN, Conn. – The University of New Haven Chargers field hockey team fell to the Assumption Greyhounds 6-0 in the first contest in New Haven history under the lights at DellaCamera Stadium.

The Chargers defense fought a tough battle tonight despite the Greyhounds taking 55 shots on the Blue and Gold. Freshman goalkeeper Natalie Shaker (Newtown, Conn./Newtown) stood tall the entire game making a season-high 29 saves.

Freshman Maecy Chlebowski (Matamoras, Pa./Delaware Valley) had a strong performance overall, recording the Chargers lone shot of the game.

New Haven will host the Limestone Saints on Saturday, September 16th at DellaCamera Stadium. The game is slated to start at 12:00 p.m. For fans who are not be able to attend the game, live stats and video will be available on the Charger Sports Network.

More stories by SportzEdge Contributor

Related Posts

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s