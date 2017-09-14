Changes made to UConn Football schedule following Hurricane Irma

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — Two changes have been made to UConn Football’s schedule in the wake of Hurricane Irma.

On Wednesday, the American Athletic Conference announced that UConn will host East Carolina on Sunday, Sept. 24 at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Kickoff will be at 12 noon. The game was originally scheduled for Nov. 4.

Instead, on Nov. 4, UConn will now play South Florida, a game which was originally scheduled for Sept. 9 before being cancelled due to the storm.

UConn has announced that tickets purchased for the original East Carolina game will be honored on Sept. 24, while tickets bought for the original USF game will be honored on Nov. 4.

UConn’s next contest will be against the University of Virginia on Sept. 16. Kickoff will be at 12 noon.

