Changes made to UConn Football schedule following Hurricane Irma

By Published:
Connecticut takes the field for an NCAA college football game against Holy Cross, its season opener, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, in East Hartford, Conn. UConn won 27-20. (AP Photo/Stephen Dunn)

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — Two changes have been made to UConn Football’s schedule in the wake of Hurricane Irma.

On Wednesday, the American Athletic Conference announced that UConn will host East Carolina on Sunday, Sept. 24 at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Kickoff will be at 12 noon. The game was originally scheduled for Nov. 4.

Instead, on Nov. 4, UConn will now play South Florida, a game which was originally scheduled for Sept. 9 before being cancelled due to the storm.

Related Content: UConn-Virginia Football Preview: A second first impression for the Huskies

UConn has announced that tickets purchased for the original East Carolina game will be honored on Sept. 24, while tickets bought for the original USF game will be honored on Nov. 4.

UConn’s next contest will be against the University of Virginia on Sept. 16. Kickoff will be at 12 noon.

More stories by Matt Dillane, WTNH.com Staff

Related Posts

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s