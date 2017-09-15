Branford native, former Mr. Universe Mike Katz honors veterans with automotive art

(WTNH)–Former Mister America and Mister Universe Mike Katz has quite the tribute planned to veterans this Monday. The Hamden native will be in the Washington, D.C. area to dedicate this automotive piece of art.

Katz has spent years on this project.

Walter Kenny and Jeff Evans have been hard at work creating a replica of the World War II fighter plane flown by Bud Anderson, the most decorated pilot of his time.

The 95-year-old Anderson will be at the Air Force convention to help Katz unveil his tribute. Generals and other distinguished members of the military will take part in the celebration.

From relatives and friends who served, Katz has a special spot in his heart for all members of the military.

