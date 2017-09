The state high school scene has produced a ton of Division 1 college talent of the years.

Scott Lutrus is one guy– who went from playing ball at Brookfield High to playing college ball at UConn, and later the NFL.

Tonight in Brookfield the school paid tribute to Lutrus, whose career was cut short by injury.

The former Husky linebacker had his number 21 retired by Brookfield.

Lutrus was an All-State player for the Bobcats.

As for the game, Brookfield lost to Foran.

