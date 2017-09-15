Connecticut High School Football Scoreboard: Week 2

(WTNH)–Another season of high school football has kicked off, and here at SportzEdge, we’ve got you covered like Byron Jones. (A little UConn reference there).
Check out all of the scores from tonight's games, updated throughout the evening right here on this page.
CIAC Week #2 Football Scoreboard
* Sept. 14 *
NVL INTER
Oxford 40, S.Heart/Kaynor 12
OTHERS
Platt 47, Windham 20
* Sept. 15 *
CCC DIV. I WEST
Southington 35, Simsbury 6
CCC DIV. III WEST
Rocky Hill at Bloomfield, 7:00 p.m.
CCC INTER
E.O. Smith 21, Wethersfield 7
Maloney 49, Hartford Pub. 14
Newington 26, Farmington 20
New Britain 62, Manchester 38
Hall 28, Enfield 27
Middletown 35, Brist.East. 0
Windsor at Brist.Cent., 6:00 p.m.
E.Hartford at Conard, 7:00 p.m.
CTC
Cheney Tech 40, Wolc. Tech/Housy/Wam. 20
Platt Tech 54, Bull. Havens 8
ECC INTER
Griswold 29, Waterford 7
Killingly 41, Stonington 0
FCIAC DIV. I
Trumbull 33, Ffld.Ludlowe 0
Westhill 26, Norwalk 21
FCIAC DIV. II
Darien 47, McMahon 0
Staples 49, Wilton 3
FCIAC INTER
Ridgefield 49, Stamford 0
New Canaan 42, Danbury 7
NVL IRON
Watertown 42, Woodland 21
NVL INTER
Wolcott 48, Kennedy 22
Ansonia 54, WCA 6
Naugatuck 31, Seymour 12
Wilby at Torrington, 7:00 p.m.
PEQUOT SASSACUS
Cromwell/Port. 44, N.Branford 0
Valley/OL 48, Morgan 7
PEQUOT UNCAS
Cov./WT/Bolt 9, Ellington 6
Granby 43, W.Locks/Suffield/E.Granby 6
SCC INTER
West Haven 47, Wilbur Cross 20
Ffld.Prep 7, Amity 3
Shelton 21, Daniel Hand 19
OTHERS
Sheehan 28, Weston 27
Amistad 13, Vinal/E.Hamp/Goodw. 0
Fitch 27, ND-WH 20
Bunnell 38, East Haven 0
Cheshire 35, NFA 29
Creed/Career/Whit. 32, Ledyard 14
Foran 45, Brookfield 27
Hamden 34, Pomperaug 7
Hillhouse 32, New Milford 25
Law 34, Bethel 21
Masuk 50, New London 0
ND-Ffld 46, Lyman Hall 22
New.Fair. 34, Branford 8
Xavier 30, Newtown 14
O’Brien at Quinebaug, 6:00 p.m.
Stratford at East Lyme, 6:30 p.m.