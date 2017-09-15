Connecticut High School Football Scoreboard: Week 2

(WTNH)–Another season of high school football has kicked off, and here at SportzEdge, we’ve got you covered like Byron Jones. (A little UConn reference there).

CIAC Week #2 Football Scoreboard

NVL INTER

Oxford 40, S.Heart/Kaynor 12

OTHERS

Platt 47, Windham 20

CCC DIV. I WEST

Southington 35, Simsbury 6

CCC DIV. III WEST

Rocky Hill at Bloomfield, 7:00 p.m.

CCC INTER

E.O. Smith 21, Wethersfield 7

Maloney 49, Hartford Pub. 14

Newington 26, Farmington 20

New Britain 62, Manchester 38

Hall 28, Enfield 27

Middletown 35, Brist.East. 0

Windsor at Brist.Cent., 6:00 p.m.

E.Hartford at Conard, 7:00 p.m.

CTC

Cheney Tech 40, Wolc. Tech/Housy/Wam. 20

Platt Tech 54, Bull. Havens 8

ECC INTER

Griswold 29, Waterford 7

Killingly 41, Stonington 0

FCIAC DIV. I

Trumbull 33, Ffld.Ludlowe 0

Westhill 26, Norwalk 21

FCIAC DIV. II

Darien 47, McMahon 0

Staples 49, Wilton 3

FCIAC INTER

Ridgefield 49, Stamford 0

New Canaan 42, Danbury 7

NVL IRON

Watertown 42, Woodland 21

NVL INTER

Wolcott 48, Kennedy 22

Ansonia 54, WCA 6

Naugatuck 31, Seymour 12

Wilby at Torrington, 7:00 p.m.

PEQUOT SASSACUS

Cromwell/Port. 44, N.Branford 0

Valley/OL 48, Morgan 7

PEQUOT UNCAS

Cov./WT/Bolt 9, Ellington 6

Granby 43, W.Locks/Suffield/E.Granby 6

SCC INTER

West Haven 47, Wilbur Cross 20

Ffld.Prep 7, Amity 3

Shelton 21, Daniel Hand 19

OTHERS

Sheehan 28, Weston 27

Amistad 13, Vinal/E.Hamp/Goodw. 0

Fitch 27, ND-WH 20

Bunnell 38, East Haven 0

Cheshire 35, NFA 29

Creed/Career/Whit. 32, Ledyard 14

Foran 45, Brookfield 27

Hamden 34, Pomperaug 7

Hillhouse 32, New Milford 25

Law 34, Bethel 21

Masuk 50, New London 0

ND-Ffld 46, Lyman Hall 22

New.Fair. 34, Branford 8

Xavier 30, Newtown 14

O’Brien at Quinebaug, 6:00 p.m.

Stratford at East Lyme, 6:30 p.m.

