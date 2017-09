(WTNH)–Hamden Hall hosting Poly Prep of New Jersey on Friday night. The Hornets student section ready to roll. The visitors from New Jersey are pretty good, and feature the son of Jon Bon Jovi. He looks like his old man.

No signs of dad at the game tonight–he’s on tour.

Hamden Hall scores a bunch in the opening half, and Nick Bailey sneaks one in just before the break. Hornets would go on to win 53-27.

Check out the highlights.

