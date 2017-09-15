Highlights: Shelton edges Daniel Hand, 21-19, in our Game of the Week

Published:

(WTNH)–Daniel Hand took on Shelton on Friday night, as you saw in our Game of the Week, which was streamed live here on SportzEdge.com. Two SCC teams with a ton of tradition.

Hand took the early lead as Phoenix Billings went deep to Chris Bartosic for a 44-yard score. The Tigers led, 6-0. But the Gaels always seem to have players that make big plays.

Jake Roberts hits Paul Ferigno on the slant, and he’s off to the races, a 70-yard score. Gaels led 7-6.

Shelton would hold on for a 21-19 win.

Check out the highlights above.

