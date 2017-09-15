Highlights: Shelton edges Daniel Hand, 21-19, in our Game of the Week

(WTNH)–Daniel Hand took on Shelton on Friday night, as you saw in our Game of the Week, which was streamed live here on SportzEdge.com. Two SCC teams with a ton of tradition.

Hand took the early lead as Phoenix Billings went deep to Chris Bartosic for a 44-yard score. The Tigers led, 6-0. But the Gaels always seem to have players that make big plays.

Jake Roberts hits Paul Ferigno on the slant, and he’s off to the races, a 70-yard score. Gaels led 7-6.

Shelton would hold on for a 21-19 win.

More stories by John Pierson